‘Historic step’ – Bangladesh gets its first transgender news anchor

DHAKA – A 29-year-old Bangladeshi news anchor is making headlines by becoming the country's first transgender news presenter.

Social sites were abuzz following Tashnuva Shishir’s first on-air appearance as many appreciating the move as progress for transgender rights in Bangladesh - a country of 1.5 million transgender people.

Trans community face uncontrolled discrimination and violence and are often forced to live by begging or being a part of prostitution racket.

The only Bangladeshi trans news anchor was born Kamal Hossain Shishir as she discovered contrasting changes in her body during her early teens.

Telling her grueling experience, she mentioned sexual assault and bullying for years. She has also confessed to suicidal thoughts as the bullying was unbearable.

She added that I fled home as I couldn’t stand the neighbours telling my father about how I should act or walk in a masculine way.

She also underwent hormone therapy, took jobs working for charities, and acted in theatres. She studied a master’s in public health at the James P Grant School of Public Health in the federal capital.

The broadcast of the country’s first trans anchor coincided with International Women’s Day on Monday and follows a series of steps by public and private firms to overcome deep-seated prejudices against the community.

A spokesman for Bangladesh private news channel said that channel was determined to give Shishir a chance to shine despite the risk of backlash.