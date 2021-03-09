PCB shuts offices after senior official tests positive for Covid-19
04:33 PM | 9 Mar, 2021
PCB shuts offices after senior official tests positive for Covid-19
LAHORE – Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) offices have been shut down on Monday for three days after one of the senior officials tested positive for the coronavirus.

The identity of the official has not been disclosed while Geo News reported citing its sources that the person was not in Sindh capital during the Pakistan Super League's (PSL) sixth edition that recently had to be postponed halfway.

Following the report of PCB official, the board has asked its employees to work from home for the next three days as a preventive measure to stern the spike.

PCB has also issued strict Covid-19 SOPs for all members and instructed them to follow them.

Pakistan Super League 2021 postponed after ... 12:22 PM | 4 Mar, 2021

LAHORE – The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Thursday postponed the remainder of its premier T20 event, the ...

With the cancellation of Pakistan's biggest cricket event, PCB has faced severe criticism about its handling of the bio-secure bubble and poor implementation of SOP’s for the teams at the hotel and stadium.

Head of the board’s medical and sports sciences department, Dr. Sohail Saleem had also submitted his resignation to the Chairman.

PCB mulls options to outsource biosecure bubble ... 12:43 PM | 6 Mar, 2021

LAHORE – The country's cricket board has decided to outsource the bio-secure bubble for the Pakistan Super League ...

