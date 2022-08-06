21-member Punjab cabinet sworn in at Governor House

LAHORE – A 21-member cabinet of Punjab’s Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi took the oath of their offices here on Saturday, however, there was no member of the PML-Q included.

Reports in local media said Punjab Governor and PML-N leader Balighur Rehman administered the oath to the member of the provincial cabinet, comprising all members of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

The cabinet members include Muhammad Basharat Raja, Mian Mehmood ur Rasheed, Raja Yasir Humayun, Ansar Majeed Khan Niazi, Mian Aslam Iqbal, Ali Abbas Shah, Sardar Mohsin Laghari, Muneeb Sultan Cheema, Sardar Shahbuddin, Dr Murad Raas, Dr Yasmin Rashid, Khurram Shehzad Virk, Hashim Dogar, Asif Nikai, Ali Afzal Sahi, Nawabzada Mansoor Ali Khan, Syed Hussain Jahania Gardez, Ghazanfar Abbas Cheena, Lateef Nazir, Sardar Hasnain Bahadar Dreshak, Taimoor Malik.

وزیراعلی پنجاب چودھری پرویزالٰہی کی گورنر ہاؤس میں صوبائی وزراء کی تقریب حلف برداری میں شرکت

وزیراعلیٰ چودھری پرویزالٰہی کی حلف اٹھانے والے صوبائی وزراء کو مبارکباد

" امید ہے کہ صوبائی وزراء عوام کی خدمت کیلئے دن رات ایک کریں گے۔" وزیراعلی پرویز الٰہی pic.twitter.com/TuhnWOBF02 — Government of Punjab (@GovtofPunjabPK) August 6, 2022

Seven lawmakers included in the cabinet are first-timers while Punjab CM has named four special assistants and three advisors including former Punjab Governor Omar Sarfraz Cheema.

Earlier, the list of members was finalised by party chief Imran Imran Khan which was handed over to the chief minister’s son, Moonis Elahi.

The development days after the country’s top court declared Parvez Elahi the province's new CM on winning 186 votes in the run-off elections of the Punjab Assembly.