11:51 AM | 7 Feb, 2022
OIC hails Amnesty report on Israeli apartheid against Palestinians
JEDDAH – The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has welcomed a recent report of Amnesty International on Israeli apartheid against Palestinians.

Amnesty’s investigation shows that Israel imposes a “system of oppression and domination over Palestinians, which constitutes a crime against humanity.”

The top Islamic countries' bloc hailed the report as an international instrument, considering it yet another confirmation of the violations, crimes and racial policies of the Israeli occupation against the Palestinian people.

The OIC called on the international community to take the necessary measures to hold Israel, the occupation force, to account for its violations, crimes and policies of apartheid against Palestinians.

