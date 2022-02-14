Asif Zardari shifted to Lahore hospital as health deteriorates
LAHORE – Former President and Pakistan Peoples Party leader Asif Ali Zardari was shifted to a private medical facility in Lahore Sunday morning.

Reports in local media said the co-chairman of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has postponed the meeting with Jamaat-e-Islami Chief Siraj-ul-Haq after being hospitalized.

Zardari was supposed to meet Siraj in Mansura today along with a five-member delegation. Meanwhile, the PPP leader will be examined at a special ward, as the 66-year-old is already suffering from cardiac, and spinal issues.

Party spokesman told a media outlet that the former president has canceled all political activities in the provincial capital after he was advised of complete rest by the doctors.

The senior politician, along with his son Bilawal Bhutto, arrived in Lahore earlier this month to meet PML-N leader and former CM Shehbaz Sharif as the opposition, once again, vowed to oust Prime Minister Imran Khan-led government.

