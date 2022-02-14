Iran’s interior minister lands in Pakistan on day-long visit
ISLAMABAD – Iranian Interior Minister Dr. Ahmed Vahidi has arrived in the country’s federal capital on a day-long visit at the special invitation of his Pakistani counterpart Sheikh Rashid.
Report of state broadcaster said, Vahidi along with his nine-member delegation arrived earlier today and the guests were received by Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid at the Noor Khan Airbase, Rawalpindi.
Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid shared the development in a social media post. “Received His Excellency Dr. Ahmed Vahidi, Interior Minister of the Islamic Republic of Iran as he reached Pakistan on a day visit," the caption reads.
Received His Excellency Dr. Ahmed Vahidi, Interior Minister of Islamic Republic of Iran as he reached #Pakistan on a day visit.— Sheikh Rashid Ahmed (@ShkhRasheed) February 14, 2022
Matters of mutual Interest would the discussed at the delegation level meetings between Pakistan and Iran Interior ministries.@IRIMFA_EN pic.twitter.com/vUfK3XwckD
Matters of mutual interest will be discussed during delegation-level meetings between interior ministries of neighboring countries.
The Iranian Interior Minister will also call on Prime Minister Imran Khan, and other key government officials while issues related to a prisoner swap and Pak-Iran border management will come under discussion during the talks.
