Iran’s interior minister lands in Pakistan on day-long visit

ISLAMABAD – Iranian Interior Minister Dr. Ahmed Vahidi has arrived in the country’s federal capital on a day-long visit at the special invitation of his Pakistani counterpart Sheikh Rashid.

Report of state broadcaster said, Vahidi along with his nine-member delegation arrived earlier today and the guests were received by Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid at the Noor Khan Airbase, Rawalpindi.

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid shared the development in a social media post. “Received His Excellency Dr. Ahmed Vahidi, Interior Minister of the Islamic Republic of Iran as he reached Pakistan on a day visit," the caption reads.

Matters of mutual Interest would the discussed at the delegation level meetings between Pakistan and Iran Interior ministries.

Matters of mutual interest will be discussed during delegation-level meetings between interior ministries of neighboring countries.

The Iranian Interior Minister will also call on Prime Minister Imran Khan, and other key government officials while issues related to a prisoner swap and Pak-Iran border management will come under discussion during the talks.