Did Hira Mani actually steal her friend's fiancé?

One of the most talked about power couples in the Pakistani entertainment industry, Salman Saqib Sheikh aka Mani and Hira Mani are often making headlines for their charisma, public display of affection (PDA), and sometimes their mind-boggling, cringe-inducing and problematic statements or actions.

While the adorable duo is usually setting the bar higher for couples around the world, the parents of two have quite a different love story than many would assume. Most recently, the couple made an appearance on Nida Yasir’s show where the Mein Hari Piya actress cleared the air about how she met her husband contrary to what is known on the internet.

For background context, the Meri Teri Kahani actor married Hira in 2008 when she was 19 years old. During an old interview at Speak Your Heart With Samina Peerzada, on 19th October 2018, the Mere Paas Tum Ho star revealed how she met her darling husband. The Mohabbatein Chahatein actress shared that she grabbed Mani's contact number from her friend's mobile phone (who was allegedly Mani's girlfriend/fiancée) without her knowledge. The 34-year-old actress started talking to Mani on phone by a fake name, Mariam. This happened while the Ghalati actress herself was engaged to a Banker in Dubai but she left him afterward and married the 47-year-old star. The couple is now parents to two sons, Muzammil (born in 2009) and Ibrahim (born in 2014).

This received much flak from netizens who accused Hira of being unfaithful to her friend. Now, the Sun Yaara actress came forward to clarify her old statement about allegedly stealing her friend’s fiancé. Hira began, “First of all, if you re-watch that interview, you will see that I didn’t say Mani was my friend’s fiancé. I said that he was a friend of my friend, they weren’t engaged."

The actress then suggested, “You don’t always end up with who you wish for. People don’t always marry the ones they want."

To add to his wife’s statement, Mani cleared that the girl in question was just an acquaintance like many other people in his contact list.

On the acting front, Hira was recently seen in Mere Paas Tum Ho, Ghalati, Mohabbatein Chahatein, Yun Tu Hai Pyar Bohut, Mein Hari Piya, Ibn-e-Hawa, Yeh Na Thi Hamari Qismat, and Aik Anaar Do Beemar.

On the other hand, Mani will next be seen in Money Back Guarantee, and Babylicious.