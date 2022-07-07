Ayesha Omar spotted vacationing in New York
Lollywood diva Ayesha Omar has surely mastered the art of looking gorgeous all the time and this time around, the fashionista left her fans awestruck with adorable photos from New York vacation.
Dabbling in diverse roles and dropping major fashion goals, the Karachi Se Lahore star is quite a globe trotter and her enthralling Instagram feed is proof.
Taking to Instagram, the Habs star shared multiple photos of her enjoying food and visit to stunning places. She also posed and shared beautiful clicks with her girl gang.
"“Cause we were raised to see life as fun and take it if we can….” Ode to my family - @thecranberries.
That’s the first song I sang on stage in Lahore. Solo. Many many years ago. And then years later, today, in 2013, I won a @luxstylepk award for my first ever music album produced by @thefaisalrafi ⚡️????
Beautiful day in Nyc with my girls @lilanejad @missdaniellelg", captioned the Yalgaar actor.
On the work front, Ayesha Omar has been praised for her performance in the drama serial Habs also starring Ushna Shah and Feroze Khan.
