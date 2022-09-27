Inside TikTok star Rabeeca Khan's lavish 18th birthday celebration
Birthday bashes are a lavish affair for everyone but when it comes to social media influencers they take the celebration to another level altogether.
Celebrating her birthday zealously, TikTok star Rabeeca Khan had a birthday bash with close friends and family. The charismatic social media star kept the celebration grand and lavish.
Turning to her Instagram handle, Rabeeca shared some gorgeous clicks from the beautiful celebration. Giving a glimpse of the beautiful decor and scrumptious-looking cake, she was dressed to the nines looking super pretty.
For the unversed, the TikTok starlet has gained fame at a young age. Khan possesses a substantial amount of followers on TikTok and YouTube and Instagram. With her growing following and soaring fame, Khan is becoming a well-known personality in the entertainment business.
Popular TikTok star Rabeeca Khan recently took to Instagram to give her 4.1 million followers a glimpse into her lavish ...
