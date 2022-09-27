Inside TikTok star Rabeeca Khan's lavish 18th birthday celebration
Web Desk
05:41 PM | 27 Sep, 2022
Inside TikTok star Rabeeca Khan's lavish 18th birthday celebration
Share

Birthday bashes are a lavish affair for everyone but when it comes to social media influencers they take the celebration to another level altogether.

Celebrating her birthday zealously, TikTok star Rabeeca Khan had a birthday bash with close friends and family. The charismatic social media star kept the celebration grand and lavish.

Turning to her Instagram handle, Rabeeca shared some gorgeous clicks from the beautiful celebration. Giving a glimpse of the beautiful decor and scrumptious-looking cake, she was dressed to the nines looking super pretty. 

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Rabeeca Khan (@rabeecakhan)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Rabeeca Khan (@rabeecakhan)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Rabeeca Khan (@rabeecakhan)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Rabeeca Khan (@rabeecakhan)

For the unversed, the TikTok starlet has gained fame at a young age. Khan possesses a substantial amount of followers on TikTok and YouTube and Instagram. With her growing following and soaring fame, Khan is becoming a well-known personality in the entertainment business. 

TikToker Rabeeca Khan trolled for 'hiding age' 08:51 PM | 16 Sep, 2022

Popular TikTok star Rabeeca Khan recently took to Instagram to give her 4.1 million followers a glimpse into her lavish ...

More From This Category
Fashion designer Maria B receives flak for ...
06:22 PM | 27 Sep, 2022
Tuba Anwar discusses women empowerment and ...
04:53 PM | 27 Sep, 2022
Merub Ali leaves fans amused with latest video
04:25 PM | 27 Sep, 2022
Shahzad Sheikh celebrates birthday in Toronto
03:58 PM | 27 Sep, 2022
Sajal Aly supports Yasir Hussain as he slams ...
03:00 PM | 27 Sep, 2022
Alizeh Shah leaves jaws dropped in latest pictures
12:32 PM | 27 Sep, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Fashion designer Maria B receives flak for transphobic comments
06:22 PM | 27 Sep, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr