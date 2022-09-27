NSC huddle: Top civil-military leaders to discuss audio leaks after ‘security breach’

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has summoned a meeting of the National Security Committee on Wednesday to discuss important security developments including audio leaks that features his purported talks with ministers and government officials.

The top military and civilian leadership including defense minister, interior minister, information minister, finance minister, and other cabinet members will participate in the meeting. Sharif-led government members will also discuss the flood situation and other matters.

Several ministers earlier attempted to play down the matter, however, audio leaks from the country’s highest office raised concerns.

There was a storm on social sites as people express shock at the way sensitive audios had purportedly leaked from the Prime Minister’s Office. The opposition also raised questions over the security of the Prime Minister's Office.

JIT formed to probe security lapse

The staff of Prime Minister's House among others to be questioned as audio leaks surfaced of private and confidential conversations taking place inside Prime Minister’s House.

The JIT members will inspect the suspected recordings and determine the medium used to record them or if data from the Prime Minister's house was hacked using the latest technology.