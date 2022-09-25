Alleged audio leak of PM Shehbaz reveals request to ‘facilitate’ Maryam Nawaz’s son-in-law

ISLAMABAD – A leaked phone call allegedly between Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and a government official is making rounds on social media.

In the so-called leaked audio, the authenticity of which has yet to be verified, the premier could be heard saying that PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz asked him to import machinery for a power plant from India for her son-in-law Raheel – husband of Mehrunnisa.

In response, the man, who is alleged to be PM's principal secretary Tauqeer Shah, warned PM Shehbaz about the serious consequences of the move. Prime Minister then told him to discuss the situation with the daughter of deposed PM Nawaz, saying he will personally meet him after his return from Turkey.

On this, the other man said If we do so, we will get a lot of flak when this matter goes to the ECC (Economic Coordination Committee) and cabinet.

وائرل آڈیو لیکس کے مطابق

1) شہباز شریف اور اسکا پرنسپل سیکرٹری ڈاکٹر توقیر شاہ مبینہ طور پر مریم کے داماد راحیل منیر کی رحیم یار خان میں موجود اتحاد شوگر ملز کے لیے ہندوستان سےمشینری امپورٹ کرنے اور اتحاد ہاؤسنگ کےلیے خصوصی گرڈ سٹیشن لگانےکی بات کررہے

Shahbaz then responded: “The son-in-law is very dear to Maryam Nawaz. Tell her very logically about this and then I will talk to her.”

The other man on the phone then advised Shahbaz to get this work done from former finance minister Ishaq Dar, who is set to return to Pakistan next week. The premier allegedly agrees on the recommendation of getting the help of the former finance Czar.

The matter made headlines as the daughter of Maryam Nawaz Mehrunnisa tied the knot with industrialist Chaudhry Munir’s son Raheel in December 2015, the same event attended by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Later in the clip, the ‘mystery man’ takes up another matter about the installation of a housing society in the Ittihad Park Housing Society, which Shehbaz said should be dealt with in a ‘national way’.

The official also advised the PM to take help from Dar to deal with this matter, saying he will handle it in a better way.

The two then discussed former Justice Maqbool Baqir, the candidate for the next chief of the National Accountability Bureau. The other man on the phone told PM not to consider Baqir after ‘suggestion’ of two media persons.

Meanwhile, the date and time of the leaked audio remain unconfirmed as of today.

No PML-N leader including Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb commented on the matter till the filing of the story.