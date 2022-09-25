IN PICS: Pakistani stars bring their style game at Hum Awards 2022
Pakistani showbiz stars led a triumphant celebration of fashion, dance, and glamour at an extravagant 8th Hum Awards in Canada on Saturday, cheered by ecstatic fans who flocked to interact with their favorite performers.
The event at Sports Arena in Hamilton saw Mahira Khan, Atif Aslam, Nauman Ijaz, Saboor Aly, Ahsan Khan, Ushna Shah, Iqra Aziz, and many others in attendance.
Exciting fans of Pakistani stars took pictures with celebrities on the red carpet; outside the venue. Another area was organized for the fans to meet actors indoors.
Here's how Pakistani stars aced the red-carpet look at the 8th Hum Awards:
