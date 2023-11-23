Search

Immigration

Hajj 2024 cost calculator: Govt launches online facility to find out exact cost of your Hajj

Web Desk
09:20 PM | 23 Nov, 2023
Hajj 2024 cost calculator: Govt launches online facility to find out exact cost of your Hajj

ISLAMABAD - The government of Pakistan has introduced a calculator to find out the exact cost of Hajj for next year's pilgrimage.

As there are multiple categories introduced by the government, confusion ensued about the exact payment one has to make to go to the holy kingdom to perform the religious ritual.

To solve the riddle, the government has launched an online facility wherein details about the required Hajj package can be inserted to find out the exact cost of Hajj for an individual.

The calculator is available on the website of the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony and can be accessed here .

The federal government has decided to reduce the cost of the upcoming Hajj as Muslims from across the country desperately wait to submit applications.  Caretaker Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Aneeq Ahmed announced a significant reduction of One lac rupees in government Hajj expenses on Wednesday.

Talking to newsmen, the minister highlighted that pilgrims will now be allowed to bring along a 30kg suitcase each, and female pilgrims will receive scarves (Abaya) bearing the national flag.

The minister also highlighted the utility of the mobile application designed by Pakistan to assist pilgrims through navigation support and constant communication between pilgrims and relevant Pakistani officials.

The caretaker minister explained that Islamabad and Karachi have been integrated into Saudi Arabia’s Road to Makkah project which makes it easier for pilgrims to complete immigration formalities in Pakistan. 

Aneeq Ahmed also announced that Pakistan has been allocated 179,000 Hajj seats, half of whom would be filled by private Hajj operators though the ministry would keep a check on these operators to ensure the well-being of pilgrims.

It bears mentioning that the government has announced to start accepting applications for Hajj from November 27th and the process would continue till December 12th. This is the first time that the government has introduced the Short Hajj package under which pilgrims would be able to complete Hajj in 20-25 days.

As far as the Long Hajj is concerned, it would encompass 38-42 days with an 8-day stay in Medinah; the government has already clarified that the Short Hajj Package is more expensive than the Long Hajj package. 

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

