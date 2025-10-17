Pakistan rejects India’s remarks on Pak-Afghan relations as misleading

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has termed the recent comments by the Indian Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson as “unfortunate” and a deliberate distortion of facts regarding developments in Pakistan-Afghanistan relations.

Foreign Office Spokesperson Ambassador Shafqat Ali Khan, responding to a media query during his weekly briefing on Friday, said India’s negative role in destabilizing the region is well known. He emphasized that Pakistan’s actions were purely guided by national security considerations and carried out in self-defense against unprovoked and destabilizing activities along the border.

He noted that such statements are clearly aimed at undermining ongoing efforts to restore peace and normalcy. The spokesperson added that India has no moral ground to criticize others, given its record of terrorism and extraterritorial assassinations in Pakistan and beyond.

Ambassador Shafqat Ali Khan further stated that India’s claims of respecting Afghanistan’s sovereignty are hollow, considering its continued interference in the internal affairs of neighboring countries.

Commenting on Pakistan-Afghanistan ties, he said regular diplomatic engagements between the two countries are progressing, reaffirming Pakistan’s desire for a peaceful, stable, inclusive, and prosperous Afghanistan.

On Pakistan’s election to the UN Human Rights Council for the 2026–2028 term, the spokesperson said Pakistan secured 178 votes, marking its sixth election since 2006 — a reflection of global confidence in Pakistan’s commitment to human rights and consensus-building.

He reiterated that Pakistan will continue to highlight human rights violations in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and Palestine at international forums.