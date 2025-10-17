Pakistan’s J-10C success against India sparks Indonesia to buy 42 combat Jets

JAKARTA – Pakistan Air Force added new chapter in history books, making Indian jets bite the dust this May when two nuclear armed nations enagegd in fierce military clashes. The air combat reshapes regional air power, and Indonesia now announced plans to purchase 42 Chinese J-10C fighter jets.

The nearly US$9 billion deal is said to be a major step in Jakarta’s ambitious military modernization drive and highlights its growing defense ties with Beijing.

In a stunning move that’s sending ripples across Asia’s defense landscape, Indonesia has officially signed a massive US$9 billion deal to acquire China’s powerful J-10 fighter jets, becoming only the second country in the world—after Pakistan—to operate the advanced aircraft.

Defense Minister Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin made announcement, declaring that “J-10s will soon roar across Jakarta’s skies,” a statement that electrified defense circles across the region. While the government hasn’t revealed an exact delivery timeline, officials confirmed that preparations are already in motion for the historic arrival.

Yudhi Sadewa confirmed that funding has been cleared and said his ministry is in direct contact with Beijing to finalize the delivery schedule. “Everything should be ready,” he assured, signaling that Indonesia’s air power upgrade is officially underway.

As of 202, Pakistan is only foreign operator of the J-10C, having ordered 36 aircraft in 2020 along with China’s cutting-edge PL-15E long-range air-to-air missiles. The jets gained global fame when Pakistan allegedly used them to shoot down several Indian aircraft—including a French-made Rafale—during a border clash, marking the J-10C’s first confirmed combat kill and the Rafale’s first-ever loss in battle.

Analysts say Indonesia’s purchase signals a strategic pivot toward Beijing and a bold step in its quest to modernize its military with combat-proven technology. With the J-10s soon to join its fleet, Jakarta is positioning itself as a rising aerial power in Southeast Asia.