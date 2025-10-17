‘Stop Blame Game, and address Cross-Border Militancy’, Pakistan tells Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s Foreign Office turned up the heat on India and Afghanistan, accusing New Delhi of actively supporting, training, and funding terrorists operating inside Afghanistan claims that, according to officials, are “fully documented and on record.”

Addressing press briefing in Islamabad, Foreign Office Spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan blasted both India and Afghanistan’s acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi, rejecting his recent remarks made in India where he alleged that terrorism was Pakistan’s internal problem.

He said Pakistan outrightly rejects this baseless narrative, saying Terrorism is a global menace and it cannot be pinned on any single country. India’s hand in Afghan-based terrorism is no secret.

MoFA spokesperson went on to deliver sharp rebuke to the joint statement issued during Muttaqi’s India visit, where Indian-occupied Kashmir was shown as part of India.

He called communiqué an insult to Kashmiris, denying long-standing struggle and legitimate right to self-determination. He also confirmed that both Pakistani and Afghan ambassadors remain stationed in each other’s capitals and that “regular diplomatic contact continues,” though he refused to share specifics about the ongoing Pakistan-Afghanistan talks in Doha, citing confidentiality.

In statement, the spokesperson defended Pakistan’s recent military action along Afghan border: “Pakistan exercised its right to self-defense. Our targets were legitimate threats — our response was not against the Afghan people,” he said. “A 48-hour ceasefire was observed at the Taliban’s request. Pakistan believes in dialogue, not destruction.”

Turning his attention to Kabul, Khan said that Islamabad has “repeatedly warned the Taliban government about the growing presence of militants inside Afghanistan” and India’s alleged role in backing them.

“Pakistan has hosted nearly four million Afghan refugees for decades,” he reminded. “Now we expect the Taliban to show the same responsibility and take real action against terrorism.”