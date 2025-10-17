Nestlé Pakistan delivers strong growth in Q3 2025

LAHORE – Nestlé Pakistan delivered a strong growth of 19.2% for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025, benefiting from a lower comparative base post implementation of sales tax on majority of the portfolio effective from 1st of July 2024.

This resulted in nine-month sales of PKR 150.8 billion, reflecting an increase of 1.1% compared to the corresponding period last year.

A favorable product mix and value chain optimization initiatives led to an improvement in gross and operating profit margins. Furthermore, reduced borrowing coupled with reduction in interest rate led to lower finance cost, aiding an improvement in net profit.

The results were announced following a meeting of the Board of Directors at the Company’s Head Office.

On the back of a relatively stable macroeconomic situation and low inflation, management maintains a cautiously optimistic outlook on business performance for the remainder of the year, while keeping its focus on opportunities to drive efficiency across the value chain and delivering quality products to our consumers.”