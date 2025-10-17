Pakistan orders immediate repatriation of illegal Afghan refugees

ISLAMABAD – The federal government has decided to immediately deport all illegal Afghan refugees residing in Pakistan. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif stated that no further extension will be given for their stay, adding that only Afghans holding valid visas will be allowed to remain in the country.

Chairing a high-level meeting on recent cross-border attacks and militant infiltration from Afghanistan, the Prime Minister emphasized that both federal and provincial authorities must ensure the swift repatriation of Afghan nationals.

The meeting, attended by Field Marshal General Asim Munir and chief ministers of three provinces, discussed rising tensions with the Afghan Taliban. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was represented by Muzzammil Aslam in place of Chief Minister Suhail Afridi.

According to the official statement, 1,477,592 Afghan refugees have already been repatriated, and no further grace period will be provided. Only Afghans with valid Pakistani visas will be permitted to stay.

The Prime Minister expressed deep concern over Afghanistan’s recent attacks and its alleged support for militant infiltrations, saying Pakistan has always helped Afghanistan in difficult times but cannot continue to bear the burden of illegal migrants.

He also reiterated that Pakistan suffered heavy losses in the war against terrorism, and the involvement of Afghan nationals in such incidents is alarming. The government will ensure strict implementation of all recommendations regarding refugee repatriation, with full cooperation between federal and provincial authorities.