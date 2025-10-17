Pakistan extends private Hajj scheme 2026 booking deadline

ISLAMABAD – The Federal Ministry of Religious Affairs has extended the booking deadline for the Private Hajj Scheme 2026.

According to the ministry, the new deadline for booking under the private Hajj scheme has been set as October 22, 2025.

Instructions have been issued to organizers and designated Hajj companies (DHCs) to complete the booking process in accordance with the Hajj Policy and Service Provider Agreement.

The extension was approved by the Secretary of Religious Affairs, the ministry added.