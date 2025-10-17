Temporary Ceasefire between Pakistan, Afghanistan prolonged amid diplomatic efforts

ISLAMABAD – After days of fierce clashes along their border, Pakistan and Afghanistan agreed to extend 48-hour truce, offering a temporary pause to rising violence.

Reports suggest behind-the-scenes negotiations in Doha could pave the way for a broader peace effort but analysts warn the situation remains volatile, with conflict ready to flare up again at any moment.

Under Qatar’s mediation, Taliban leaders, including Defense Minister Mullah Mohammad Yaqoob Mujahid, are set to meet Pakistani security officials in Doha, raising hopes for a breakthrough in the volatile border conflict.

The ceasefire comes amid escalating violence: Afghan reports cite two Pakistani drone strikes in Kabul killing five, while the UN reports 37 civilian deaths and over 400 injuries in just one week. Pakistan claims to have killed 34 TTP militants in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa operations, intensifying the high-stakes confrontation.

Experts warn the fragile truce could collapse at any moment, leaving the region on edge as both sides prepare for tense negotiations in Doha.