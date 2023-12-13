President promulgates ordinance to declare power theft a cognisable offence

ISLAMABAD – President Dr Arif Alvi on Wednesday promulgated an ordinance to declare the theft of electricity a cognisable offence.

Through the Criminal Law Amendment Ordinance 2023, the president amended the Section 462 (O) of the Pakistan Penal Code, 1860.

According to a President House statement, the electricity distribution companies were earlier facing difficulties in the registration of FIRs of power theft incidents.

However, under the new ordinance, the incidents of electricity theft will be a cognisable offence.

After the Ordinance, theft of electricity will be a cognisable offense on the complaint of not only by officers of grade 17 or above but also the nominees of CEOs of electricity distribution companies.

The president issued the Ordinance under Article 89-1 of the Constitution

The said ordinance will help curb power theft in the energy sector worth around Rs 590 billion.