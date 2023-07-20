Pakistani actresses embrace the Barbie fever

For generations, Barbie has been the embodiment of every girl's fantasy. Whether playing with the original doll or its diverse replicas, it has found a cherished spot in the hearts and toy collections of countless girls worldwide. Over the years, Barbie has evolved, now sporting an array of skin tones and representing a multitude of professions, while still retaining its signature pinky vibe.

This summer, the much-anticipated movie "Barbie" has taken the entertainment world by storm, and a significant part of its allure can be attributed to the star-studded ensemble. At the heart of the film are two actors whose casting couldn't have been more spot-on – Margot Robbie as Barbie and Ryan Gosling as Ken. Not only do they embody the timeless good looks reminiscent of the iconic toys, but they also boast exceptional acting prowess, having delivered stellar performances throughout their illustrious careers.

Even in Pakistan, the Barbie fever is spreading like wildfire, as Pakistani actresses embrace the nostalgia and share their Barbie-inspired looks.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hania Aamir 哈尼亚·阿米尔 (@haniaheheofficial)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ushna Shah-Amin (@ushnashah)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ainy Jaffri Rahman (@ainy_jaffri_rahman)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonya Hussyn Bukharee (@sonyahussyn)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zubab Rana ???????? (@zubab.rana)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hira Mani (@hiramaniofficial)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Syeda Tuba Anwar (@syedatuba)

As the world eagerly awaits the movie's premiere, Barbie's enduring charm continues to captivate hearts, reminding us all of the timeless allure of this dream doll.

The cast includes Simu Liu, Ryan Gosling, Helen Mirren, Issa Rae, Emma Mackey, Sharon Rooney and many more. The movie will be released on 21st July.