Gold price declines by Rs5,300 per tola in Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold prices witnessed downward trend on Thursday after registering successive gains in the first three days of the business week.

The price of per tola gold decreased by Rs5,300 to close at Rs221,000 while the price of 10 grams of 24 carats gold saw a surge of Rs4,544 to settle at Rs189,558, according to the All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association’s (APSGJA) data.

In the international market, the price of the precious commodity went up by $10 to close at $1,967 per ounce.

The price of per tola and 10 gram silver remained constant at Rs2,650 and Rs2,271.94, respectively.