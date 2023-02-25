ImranKhan files application seeking removal of his name in #ECP protest case

Search

09:05 PM | 25 Feb, 2023
LAHORE – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Saturday filed an application with the investigation officer of Islamabad’s Secretariat Police Station to remove his name from a case pertaining to protest outside the office of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

The former premier argued that he was wrongly embroiled in the case that only meant to damage the reputation of his party.

Saying he believed in the supremacy of the rule of law, he said the case against him should be dismissed.

Last year, police booked Imran Khan and several PTI leaders and workers for violation of Section 144, provisions of vandalism and interference in the functioning of the government. The case was registered after a protest was staged outside the ECP office following the disqualification Khan in the Toshakhana case.

Last week, the Lahore High Court (LHC) granted protective bail to the PTI chief after his plea seeking exemption from appearance in the same case was turned down by a Islamabad court. 

LHC grants protective bail to Imran Khan in ECP protest case

Daily Horoscope – 25th February 2023

08:58 AM | 25 Feb, 2023

