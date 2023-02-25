ImranKhan files application seeking removal of his name in #ECP protest case

LAHORE – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Saturday filed an application with the investigation officer of Islamabad’s Secretariat Police Station to remove his name from a case pertaining to protest outside the office of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).
The former premier argued that he was wrongly embroiled in the case that only meant to damage the reputation of his party.
Saying he believed in the supremacy of the rule of law, he said the case against him should be dismissed.
Last year, police booked Imran Khan and several PTI leaders and workers for violation of Section 144, provisions of vandalism and interference in the functioning of the government. The case was registered after a protest was staged outside the ECP office following the disqualification Khan in the Toshakhana case.
Last week, the Lahore High Court (LHC) granted protective bail to the PTI chief after his plea seeking exemption from appearance in the same case was turned down by a Islamabad court.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on February 25, 2023 (Saturday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|266.7
|269.65
|Euro
|EUR
|275.9
|278.65
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|313.25
|316.38
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|71.5
|72.22
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|69.35
|70.05
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182
|184.4
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|693.87
|701.87
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|194
|196.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.28
|38.68
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|37.09
|37.49
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|33.45
|33.8
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.16
|3.27
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.06
|2.11
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|850.18
|859.18
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.33
|59.94
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|163.68
|165.68
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.78
|26.08
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|677.48
|685.48
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|71.89
|72.59
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|194
|196
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.32
|25.61
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|279.18
|281.94
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.61
|7.76
KARACHI – Gold continued its losing streak on second consecutive day as per tola prices dropped by Rs1,000 to reach Rs194,100.
The All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association’s (APSGJA) data shows the price of 10 grams of 24 carats gold witnessed a decline of Rs858 to settle at Rs166,409.
In the international market, the yellow metal also decreased by $8 to reach $1,810 per ounce.
Meanwhile, silver prices in the domestic market remained unchanged as Rs2,100 per tola and Rs1,800.41 per 10 grams, respectively.
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/25-Feb-2023/karachi-markets-shopping-malls-to-close-down-by-8-30pm-under-new-energy-saving-plan
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.