Shafqat Mahmood advises students to focus on studies as exams will neither postpone nor cancel

ISLAMABAD – Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mehmood Saturday announced that nobody will be promoted without exams this year.

Speaking at a ceremony at Al-Hamra Arts Council, the minister reiterated that examinations of educational institutions would neither be postponed nor would be cancelled this year. He advised the protesting students to focus on their studies as no grades will be awarded without exams.

‘No student will be given grade without sitting in examination this year. The 9th, 10th and intermediate examinations are about to start in a few days, therefore I advise the students to focus on their studies as no exam will be postponed or cancelled,’ he said.

Explaining the rationale behind the decision, he said conducting of educational examinations was the unanimous decision of all the provinces and the examinations would be held in accordance with the schedules announced by the educational boards.

Earlier, flocks of protesting students across Pakistan reached outside the Higher Education Commission head office to press for their demands for cancelling the physical exams and asked Education Minister Shafqat Mehmood to resign.

Later, police detained scores of agitating students however students announced to continue their sit-in till the approval of their demands. Police also used force to disperse the protesters and clear the road for traffic, the official said. The students were later released.

The students chanted slogans against Shafqat Mehmood and the incumbent government for conducting physical examinations. The protesting students said that the government taught them via online classes so they were not prepared enough for the exams. The protesters demanded Shafqat Mehmood’s resignation over the conduction of examinations.