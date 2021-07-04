WATCH – Karachi man throws acid at neighbour’s cow over installation of street lights
KARACHI – In a savage incident in the Liaquatabad Town of Karachi, a dispute between two neighbours resulted in one party hurling acid on a sacrificial cow which injured the four-legged animal badly.
Reports in local media cited that the incident is post-conflict revenge between two neighbourly families, due to which a sacrificial cow suffered burns across the body.
کراچی : لیاقت آباد میں دو پڑوسیوں کا آپس میں جھگڑا قربانی کے جانور تک پہنچ گیا— کراچی والے (@KarachiWalay90) July 4, 2021
ایک نے دوسرے کی گائے پر تیزاب پھینک دیا#Karachi pic.twitter.com/8vsEfgM63v
Sources cited that the fight broke out between the two families over the installation of street lights in Liaqatabad No. 8.
Soon after the incident, the local police lodged the case on the complaint of the cow owner and apprehended the suspect neighbour who allegedly hurls the acid. The detained man was later released after the cow owner refused to take legal action.
