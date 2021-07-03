Man attacks woman with acid in Peshawar for refusing 'friendship proposal'

PESHAWAR – A man threw acid on a woman in Khyber-Pakhtunkwa capital after the victim turned down his friendship offer.

Reports in local media cited that a woman was attacked in the Paharipura area of Peshawar. The attacker is identified as Farhad, who is a resident of a remote Afghan Colony area, allegedly attacked him for refusing a friendship proposal.

The law enforcers soon after the incident registered a first information report (FIR) and carried out a series of raids but the attacker went into hiding after attacking the woman.

Later, upon receiving information SHO Paharipura Police Station Waris Khan conducted a raid and apprehended the accused. The man confessed to the heinous crime during the interrogation, saying that the victim refused the friendship proposal.

The victim in her complaint added that she sustained serious burn injuries after the attacker threw acid on her.

This is not the first case in recent days as a few days ago, another woman sustained serious burn injuries in an acid attack in Kohat district. The 50-year-old victim lodged an FIR, stating that she was sleeping outside the veranda at her residence with her 20-year-old daughter. At night her daughter rushed out screaming with an injured face as someone had thrown acid at her, leaving her badly injured.

Pakistan-origin girl blinded, disfigured in New ... 10:47 PM | 22 Apr, 2021 A Pakistani student was attacked with acid by an unknown suspect in New York, United States of America (USA), leaving ...

According to a report of a non-governmental organization, at least 1,186 cases of acid attacks were reported in Pakistan between 2007 to 2018.

In order to curb the cruel crime, parliament enacted a law that prescribes 14 years in jail as the minimum punishment for the crime and the maximum punishment of life imprisonment. In 2017, another law was passed which entitles victims to free of charge treatment.