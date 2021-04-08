US psychiatric facility release Meera after Capt. Naveed paid $50,000 for bail
Web Desk
12:31 PM | 8 Apr, 2021
US psychiatric facility release Meera after Capt. Naveed paid $50,000 for bail
Share

WASHINGTON – Pakistani film star Meera who has been admitted to a mental health facility has been out after Captain Naveed paid an amount of 50,000 dollars for her bail, local media reported Thursday.

Irtiza Rubab alias Meera has further been ordered by the physicians to leave the United States within 48 hours and has been further advised to continue her mental treatment in Pakistan.

The father-in-law of Baaji actor said that Meera will leave for Pakistan and she will return after getting complete mental treatment. It is not possible for Meera to stay in the U.S at the moment, he added.

Meera admitted to a mental hospital in US? 09:45 PM | 7 Apr, 2021

Pakistani actress Meera has reportedly been admitted to a hospital in the US for mental treatment after doctors ...

On Thursday, the 43-year-old reportedly admitted to a hospital for mental treatment after doctors declared her mentally unfit. She landed in recent trouble following a financial dispute with a Pakistani-American man, sources.

The same person has reportedly admitted the Lollywood star to the mental hospital in the US.

More From This Category
Naya Pakistan Housing: PM Imran breaks ground of ...
11:44 AM | 8 Apr, 2021
Filipino man dies after doing hundreds of squats ...
11:35 AM | 8 Apr, 2021
73 pc Pakistanis believe country heading in wrong ...
10:24 AM | 8 Apr, 2021
Pakistani zaireen allowed to visit Syria
11:35 PM | 7 Apr, 2021
Jemima Goldsmith hits out at PM Imran over ...
11:55 PM | 7 Apr, 2021
Pakistan issues visas to Sikh pilgrims for annual ...
11:00 PM | 7 Apr, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Jemima Goldsmith hits out at PM Imran over controversial comments linking rape with ...
11:55 PM | 7 Apr, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr