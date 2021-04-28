Woman tries to revive dying husband in auto rickshaw as India runs out of oxygen
In a desperate attempt to save her Covid-19 positive husband, an Indian woman tried to resuscitate him by breathing into his mouth but couldn’t save his life.
According to the Indian media, Renu Singhal, seeing her Covid-19 positive husband gasping for breath, tried to resuscitate him but couldn’t save his life. Even as she performed mouth-to-mouth resuscitation on her husband, Ravi Singhal died on her lap inside an auto outside a hospital in Agra.
Renu Singhal, a resident of Awas Vikas Sector 7 in Uttar Pradesh’s Agra, had brought Ravi Singhal (47) to the Sarojini Naidu Medical College (SNMC) and Hospital after he experienced breathlessness. Renu Singhal took an auto from her residence in Sector 7 and reached the government facility.
As his condition deteriorated, in desperate attempts to save him, Renu even tried to give mouth-to-mouth resuscitation to him. But, Ravi died gasping for breath. Photos of a visibly distraught Renu went viral on social media.
India on Wednesday registered a record surge in deaths from novel coronavirus over the last 24 hours - taking its total deaths past the 200,000 mark.
The south Asian country becomes the fourth in the world to cross 200,000 deaths behind only the United States, Brazil, and Mexico.
According to the latest figures of the country’s top health ministry, the tally of daily Covid-19 cases rose by a record of 3,60,960, pushing the total caseload to 1,79,97,267.
