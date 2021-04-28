Farrukh Habib appointed State Minister for Information and Broadcasting

ISLAMABAD – Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Railways Farrukh Habib has been appointed Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting.

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry, in a tweet, announced the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawmaker will take oath of his office tomorrow (Thursday).

Congratulations to @FarrukhHabibISF for his his well deserved appointment as State Minister for Information and Broadcasting, he will take oath of his office tomorrow — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) April 28, 2021

Habib was elected as a Member of the National Assembly from Faisalabad's NA-108 constituency in the 2018 elections.