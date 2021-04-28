Farrukh Habib appointed State Minister for Information and Broadcasting
Web Desk
07:41 PM | 28 Apr, 2021
Farrukh Habib appointed State Minister for Information and Broadcasting
Share

ISLAMABAD – Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Railways Farrukh Habib has been appointed Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting.

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry, in a tweet, announced the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawmaker will take oath of his office tomorrow (Thursday).

"Congratulations to Farrukh Habib for his well deserved appointment as State Minister for Information and Broadcasting," wrote Chaudhry.

Habib was elected as a Member of the National Assembly from Faisalabad's NA-108 constituency in the 2018 elections.

More From This Category
PM Imran vows to bring Balochistan at par with ...
05:52 PM | 28 Apr, 2021
Influencers Take Over Zoom Call To Dissect The ...
04:58 PM | 28 Apr, 2021
Policeman martyred, several injured in Chaman ...
02:50 PM | 28 Apr, 2021
Former Lahore CCPO Umar Sheikh threatens to ...
02:21 PM | 28 Apr, 2021
PM Imran discusses Covid-19, polio eradication ...
12:58 PM | 28 Apr, 2021
Lahore’s Walton Airport closes its doors forever
12:19 PM | 28 Apr, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Brett Lee donates one Bitcoin for India's fight against coronavirus
04:26 PM | 28 Apr, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr