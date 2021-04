PAKvZIM – First Test match begins in Harare tomorrow

HARARE – The first Test of two match Test series between Pakistan and Zimbabwe will begin at tomorrow (Thursday).

The match will start at 12:30 p.m Pakistan Standard Time.

According to a PCB statement, the two Tests will start at 12:30pm. The second Test will commence on 7 May.

Pakistan is the first men’s international cricket side to play in Zimbabwe in the post-COVID-19 era.

Zimbabwe last hosted an international series – a two-Test series against Sri Lanka – in January 2020.

Earlier today, the trophy unveiling ceremony of the ZIM v PAK Test series held in Zimbabwe.

Squads:

Pakistan: Babar Azam, Imran Butt, Abid Ali, Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Fawad Alam, Saud Shakeel, Agha Salman, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Tabish Khan, Hasan Ali, Shahnawaz Dahani, Nauman Ali, Zahid Mehmood, Sajid Khan

Zimbabwe: Sean Williams (captain), Regis Chakabva, Tendai Chisoro, Tanaka Chivanga, Luke Jongwe, Roy Kaia, Kevin Kasuza, Wellington Masakadza, Prince Masvaure, Tarisai Musakanda, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Victor Nyauchi, Milton Shumba, Brendan Taylor, Donald Tiripano.