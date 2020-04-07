4.7 magnitude earthquake reported in Islamabad
03:26 PM | 28 Mar, 2020
Share
ISLAMABAD - Earthquake tremors jolted Islamabad and adjoining areas on Saturday afternoon.
According to the initial reports, the intensity of the tremors was recorded 4.7 on the Richter scale. According to the National Seismic Monitoring Centre, the epic-center of the earthquake was Tajikistan Afghanistan border.
It had a depth of 209 km, private news channels reported. The tremors spread fear amongst locals, although no human or material damage was reported.
- Pakistan calls for lifting restrictions in IoJ&K as COVID-19 pandemic ...10:58 PM | 29 Mar, 2020
- German minister commits suicide 'over coronavirus'09:25 PM | 29 Mar, 2020
- Syria confirms first coronavirus death08:49 PM | 29 Mar, 2020
- COVID19: Pakistan confirms 16 deaths; Coronavirus cases rise to 1,58907:30 PM | 29 Mar, 2020
- Spain's Princess Maria first royalty to die from coronavirus07:15 PM | 29 Mar, 2020
Social media reacts to the release of Maria B’s husband
04:21 PM | 26 Mar, 2020
- Baby Doll singer Kanika Kapoor tested positive for coronavirus03:40 PM | 26 Mar, 2020
- Michael Jackson ‘predicted’ coronavirus-like pandemic: Ex ...03:28 PM | 26 Mar, 2020
- Maya Ali is distributing ration bags among needy over Coronavirus ...03:16 PM | 26 Mar, 2020
- Pakistani student gives birth to baby girl in Wuhan, China04:00 PM | 15 Mar, 2020
- Top 10 most searched people of 2019 in Pakistan06:52 PM | 12 Feb, 2020
- Top five impressive benefits of Orange juice07:14 PM | 6 Feb, 2020
- 8 Reasons to buy HONOR 8 Series04:49 PM | 23 Oct, 2019