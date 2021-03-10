Pakistan kicks off second phase of Covid-19 vaccination for senior citizens

ISLAMABAD – Starting today, senior citizens, those above the age of 60, will be allowed to get immunized with the Covid-19 vaccine across Pakistan.

An official of the Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination, said that most senior citizens who have registered for vaccination will receive a message with instructions on their mobile phones and the oldest persons will be vaccinated first.

Pakistan had started the registration of people over the age of 60 for the immunization programme from February 15. The citizens asked to send a message at 1166 or enter their details at the national immunization management system (NIMS) website.

Once registered, the eligible citizens will be informed about the vaccine centre and the date of vaccination through a text message, the officials had said.

On the other hand, only 180,000, 2.25 per cent, of around eight million senior citizens in the country have registered themselves for inoculation so far.

NCOC to review decision on reopening of schools ... 09:32 AM | 10 Mar, 2021 ISLAMABAD – The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) will review the decision regarding educational ...

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr Faisal Sultan shared a tweet on Monday stated that Pakistan Covid-19 vaccination, next phase — starting 10 March, inshallah. Beginning with the senior most citizens, who will receive SMS with instructions on their cell phones.

Pak Covid-19 vaccination, next phase - starting 10 March, inshallah. Beginning with the senior most citizens, who will receive SMS with instructions on their cell phones — Faisal Sultan (@fslsltn) March 9, 2021

Earlier on Feb 2, the premier Imran Khan had inaugurated the national coronavirus vaccination campaign for frontline workers. Later, the authorities reviewed after a study that the Chinese vaccine was not suitable for senior citizens.

Another complication occurred as the delivery of the AstraZeneca vaccine was delayed afterwards the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan allowed to vaccinate the elderly with Sinopharm’s vaccine as it is, for now, the only option available.

The country's death toll has surged to 13,324 while the number of confirmed Covid-19 cases stands at 595,239.