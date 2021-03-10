Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan today - 2021-March-10-Updated 10:00 AM
Web Desk
10:55 AM | 10 Mar, 2021
Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan today - 2021-March-10-Updated 10:00 AM
Share

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on March 10, 2021 (Wednesday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 10:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 156.60 157.50
Euro EUR 185 187
UK Pound Sterling GBP 216 218.50
U.A.E Dirham AED 42.75 43.20
Saudi Riyal SAR 41.50 42
Australian Dollar AUD 118.50 120.50
Bahrain Dinar BHD 399.80 401.80
Canadian Dollar CAD 123.25 125.25
China Yuan CNY 24.25 24.40
Danish Krone DKK 23.85 24.15
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 17.15 17.40
Indian Rupee INR 2.12 2.19
Japanese Yen JPY 1.55 1.58
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 497 499.50
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 38.55 38.90
New Zealand Dollar NZD 104 104.70
Norwegians Krone NOK 17.90 18.15
Omani Riyal OMR 408 410
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 41.70 42.05
Singapore Dollar SGD 114 115.50
Swedish Korona SEK 18.20 18.45
Swiss Franc CHF 173.80 174.70
Thai Bhat THB 5.20 5.30

More From This Category
Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan today - ...
10:20 AM | 9 Mar, 2021
Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan today - ...
12:35 PM | 8 Mar, 2021
Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan today - ...
10:45 AM | 7 Mar, 2021
Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan today - ...
10:30 AM | 6 Mar, 2021
Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan today - ...
09:35 AM | 5 Mar, 2021
Foreign Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan today ...
10:05 AM | 4 Mar, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Alia Bhatt undergoes COVID-19 testing after boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor tests positive
07:55 PM | 9 Mar, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr