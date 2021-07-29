Pakistan reports 76 deaths, over 4,000 new COVID infections amid sharp uptick
Share
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan reported 4,497 new coronavirus cases, 76 deaths on Thursday; a sharp rise that has taken the daily infection tally to a two-month high.
According to the latest figures from the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the death toll has surged to 23,209 while the number of confirmed cases stands at 1,020,324.
Statistics 29 Jul 21:— NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) July 29, 2021
Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 59,707
Positive Cases: 4497
Positivity % : 7.53%
Deaths : 76
In the past 24 hours, as many as 1,612 patients have recovered from the deadly virus while the total recoveries stand at 937,354. As of Thursday, the total count of active cases was recorded at 59,707 while the national positivity ratio soared at 7.53 percent.
At least 374,434 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 354,904 in Punjab 142,799 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 86,602 in Islamabad, 30,019 in Balochistan, 23,631 in Azad Kashmir, and 7,935 in Gilgit-Baltistan.
Maryam Nawaz tests positive for Covid-19 04:55 PM | 28 Jul, 2021
PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz tested positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday. Party spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb ...
Moreover, 10,995 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab 5,903 in Sindh, 4,435 in KP, 797 in Islamabad, 620 in Azad Kashmir, 326 in Balochistan, and 133 in Gilgit Baltistan.
The health facilities across the country conducted 59,707 coronavirus detection tests, taking the total number of COVID-19 tests to 15,878,471 since the first case was reported.
All 'unnecessary movement' restricted in Karachi ... 12:47 PM | 27 Jul, 2021
KARACHI – The Sindh government Tuesday imposed a sweeping restriction on all ‘unnecessary movement' after 6 ...
- Emirates, Etihad extend ban on travelers from COVID-hit countries ...10:02 AM | 29 Jul, 2021
- Pakistan reports 76 deaths, over 4,000 new COVID infections amid ...09:35 AM | 29 Jul, 2021
- Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, ...09:15 AM | 29 Jul, 2021
- Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 29 July 202108:46 AM | 29 Jul, 2021
- Welsh slate is now on list of Unesco World Heritage Sites12:56 AM | 29 Jul, 2021
- Nora Fatehi’s belly dance moves in ‘Zaalima Coca Cola’ set ...04:04 PM | 28 Jul, 2021
- Mehrooz Waseem hits back, accuses Usman Mukhtar of harassment03:48 PM | 28 Jul, 2021
- Maya Ali's colourful birthday celebrations go viral03:34 PM | 28 Jul, 2021
- Stars who used apps to find love08:02 PM | 24 Jul, 2021
- World’s most powerful passports in 2021: Where does Pakistan stand?03:35 PM | 7 Jul, 2021
- 16 Pakistani universities among Asia's top 50002:36 PM | 8 Jun, 2021
- Famous figures who survived serious plane incidents07:21 PM | 29 May, 2021