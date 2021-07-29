Pakistan reports 76 deaths, over 4,000 new COVID infections amid sharp uptick

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan reported 4,497 new coronavirus cases, 76 deaths on Thursday; a sharp rise that has taken the daily infection tally to a two-month high.

According to the latest figures from the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the death toll has surged to 23,209 while the number of confirmed cases stands at 1,020,324.

Statistics 29 Jul 21:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 59,707

Positive Cases: 4497

Positivity % : 7.53%

Deaths : 76 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) July 29, 2021

In the past 24 hours, as many as 1,612 patients have recovered from the deadly virus while the total recoveries stand at 937,354. As of Thursday, the total count of active cases was recorded at 59,707 while the national positivity ratio soared at 7.53 percent.

At least 374,434 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 354,904 in Punjab 142,799 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 86,602 in Islamabad, 30,019 in Balochistan, 23,631 in Azad Kashmir, and 7,935 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Moreover, 10,995 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab 5,903 in Sindh, 4,435 in KP, 797 in Islamabad, 620 in Azad Kashmir, 326 in Balochistan, and 133 in Gilgit Baltistan.

The health facilities across the country conducted 59,707 coronavirus detection tests, taking the total number of COVID-19 tests to 15,878,471 since the first case was reported.