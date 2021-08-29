Sindh restricts unvaccinated citizens from using public transport

KARACHI – Sindh government Saturday decided to restrict unvaccinated people from travelling on public transport from September 15 to stem the fourth wave of Covid pandemic.

The provincial health department has issued a notification stating that people who will not be immunized won’t be allowed to use public transport after the 15th of next month.

Meanwhile, anti-vaxxers won’t be allowed to use vehicles transporting employees of any office after two weeks. Citizens, who failed to get a single dose till September 30, will also be barred from using or driving vehicles for educational purposes.

Earlier, the National Command and Operation Centre announced new stern restrictions following the recent uptick in covid cases.

Unvaccinated people visiting and working at malls, hotels, restaurants, and guest houses won’t be allowed after September 30 while fully vaccinated people will only be allowed on motorways and highways after October 31.

The recent restriction was announced after the daily death toll from the deadly virus soared to a four-month high.