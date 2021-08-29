PDM all set to hold power show without PPP in Karachi today
Web Desk
12:45 PM | 29 Aug, 2021
PDM all set to hold power show without PPP in Karachi today
KARACHI – The opposition alliance – Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) – is all set to flex its muscles in Bagh-e-Jinnah Karachi without the ruling party in Sindh.

Today’s power show in Karachi is crucial as the opposition alliance gears up to revive its anti-government campaign that had halted for months.

Preparations in this regard have been completed and thousands of chairs have been placed as the supporters and activists of the PDM started to arrive at the venue. Former Punjab CM Shehbaz Sharif and PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman will be the key speakers at the Jalsa.

Meanwhile, Sindh Police, Rangers, and Ansar-ul-Islam volunteers were looking after the security. At least 5,000 volunteers of the JUI-F’s force have taken charge of the venue and the Ansar-ul-Islam contingents also paraded in front of the Quaid’s mausoleum.

Pakistan People Party and Awani National Party leaders will not participate in today’s gathering as both parted ways with the anti-government alliance owing to differences over the alliance’s strategies to topple the Imran Khan-led incumbent government.

Earlier, the opposition alliance leaders told media persons that they had decided to re-launch the movement against the government by conducting rallies and public meetings.

PDM Chief Maulana Fazl had also suggested mass-resignations from the parliament and jail-filling movement to press the PTI government.

Some reports cited that the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl Secretary-General Maulana Rashid Soomro asked women not to attend Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) upcoming public gathering in Karachi however other PDM leaders clarified that women would participate in today’s gathering.

