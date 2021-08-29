UAE resumes issuing tourist visas to all vaccinated travellers
Share
ABU DHABI – The United Arab Emirates announced issuing tourist visas to all vaccinated travelers from August 30 (Monday).
Report of Emirates News Agency stated, "As per the new UAE travel guidelines, tourists will need to be fully vaccinated with Covid-19 vaccine shots approved by the World Health Organization (WHO)". The global body has so far approved shots from AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, Pfizer-BioNTech, Sinopharm, and Sinovac.
Citizens around the globe, including those arriving from previously banned nations, can also apply. Passengers arriving on tourist visas must take a mandatory rapid PCR test at the airport on arrival also the passengers also need to register their vaccination status on the government’s health platform.
It also added that passengers wishing to receive the benefits – provided to those vaccinated in the Gulf state – can register their vaccination via the ICA platform or Al Hosn application.
UAE revises travel guidelines for Pakistan, India 11:32 PM | 10 Aug, 2021
The United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Tuesday revised its travel guidelines for people arriving in Dubai from Pakistan, ...
The decision comes in line with the UAE’s policy aiming to create a balance between public health and various vital sectors and will support national efforts being made to achieve sustainable recovery and revive the economic sector, per the WAM report.
Earlier, the Gulf State had revoked the travel ban for Pakistan, India, Nigeria, and other countries.
COVID-19: UAE issues new guidelines for Pakistani ... 04:35 PM | 17 Aug, 2021
ISLAMABAD – Authorities in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Tuesday issued a new set of rules for visitors that ...
-
- UAE resumes issuing tourist visas to all vaccinated travellers01:33 PM | 29 Aug, 2021
- PDM all set to hold power show without PPP in Karachi today12:45 PM | 29 Aug, 2021
- Pakistan sets up first donkey breeding farm in Okara12:27 PM | 29 Aug, 2021
- Sindh restricts unvaccinated citizens from using public transport11:49 AM | 29 Aug, 2021
- Alizeh Shah’s latest singing video suggests she is in love!09:55 PM | 28 Aug, 2021
- 'I stand corrected my friend,' Anupam Kher tells Shehzad Roy07:34 PM | 28 Aug, 2021
- Bride-to-be Minal Khan parties with her girl gang in style08:45 PM | 28 Aug, 2021
- Famous people who were refugees09:45 PM | 27 Aug, 2021
- Childhood pictures of famous Pakistani celebs09:49 PM | 19 Aug, 2021
- Best action movies of all times08:35 PM | 7 Aug, 2021
- Stars who used apps to find love08:02 PM | 24 Jul, 2021