UAE resumes issuing tourist visas to all vaccinated travellers

ABU DHABI – The United Arab Emirates announced issuing tourist visas to all vaccinated travelers from August 30 (Monday).

Report of Emirates News Agency stated, "As per the new UAE travel guidelines, tourists will need to be fully vaccinated with Covid-19 vaccine shots approved by the World Health Organization (WHO)". The global body has so far approved shots from AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, Pfizer-BioNTech, Sinopharm, and Sinovac.

Citizens around the globe, including those arriving from previously banned nations, can also apply. Passengers arriving on tourist visas must take a mandatory rapid PCR test at the airport on arrival also the passengers also need to register their vaccination status on the government’s health platform.

It also added that passengers wishing to receive the benefits – provided to those vaccinated in the Gulf state – can register their vaccination via the ICA platform or Al Hosn application.

UAE revises travel guidelines for Pakistan, India 11:32 PM | 10 Aug, 2021 The United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Tuesday revised its travel guidelines for people arriving in Dubai from Pakistan, ...

The decision comes in line with the UAE’s policy aiming to create a balance between public health and various vital sectors and will support national efforts being made to achieve sustainable recovery and revive the economic sector, per the WAM report.

Earlier, the Gulf State had revoked the travel ban for Pakistan, India, Nigeria, and other countries.