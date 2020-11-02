Phatte Dinde Chakk Punjabi: Ahmed Ali Butt to star in upcoming UK Punjabi film
Pakistan's super talented actor Ahmed Ali Butt is all set to make his international debut by playing a pivotal role in the upcoming UK Punjabi film "Phatte Dinde Chakk Punjabi". Butt will be starring opposite Gippy Grewal and Neeru Bajwa.
The 'Jawani Phir Nahi Ani' actor took to Instagram to announce that the shoot for the upcoming venture is currently underway in the UK: "Bismillah.. today I start shooting my next film in the UK with an incredible international cast, director and producers. Need your prayers as always."
Produced under the banner of Humble Motion Pictures and Omjee Star Studios with HKC Entertainment & Cinestar, 'Phatte Dinde Chakk Punjabi' will hit the cinemas worldwide on Eid-ul-Adha 2021.
Ahmed is not only an incredible actor but also a great host, singer, composer, writer and director. He has worked in some of Pakistan's biggest hits including 'Parey Hut Love','Panjab Nahi Jaungi', '3 Bahadur', and 'Dulha Mil Gaya'.
