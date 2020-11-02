Phatte Dinde Chakk Punjabi: Ahmed Ali Butt to star in upcoming UK Punjabi film

12:06 PM | 2 Nov, 2020
Phatte Dinde Chakk Punjabi: Ahmed Ali Butt to star in upcoming UK Punjabi film
Share

Pakistan's super talented actor Ahmed Ali Butt is all set to make his international debut by playing a pivotal role in the upcoming UK Punjabi film "Phatte Dinde Chakk Punjabi". Butt will be starring opposite Gippy Grewal and Neeru Bajwa.

The 'Jawani Phir Nahi Ani' actor took to Instagram to announce that the shoot for the upcoming venture is currently underway in the UK: "Bismillah.. today I start shooting my next film in the UK with an incredible international cast, director and producers. Need your prayers as always."

Produced under the banner of Humble Motion Pictures and Omjee Star Studios with HKC Entertainment & Cinestar, 'Phatte Dinde Chakk Punjabi' will hit the cinemas worldwide on Eid-ul-Adha 2021.

Ahmed is not only an incredible actor but also a great host, singer, composer, writer and director. He has worked in some of Pakistan's biggest hits including 'Parey Hut Love','Panjab Nahi Jaungi', '3 Bahadur', and 'Dulha Mil Gaya'.

Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more!

More From This Category
Ameer Gillani tests positive for COVID-19
10:07 AM | 3 Nov, 2020
Kashmala Tariq weds Waqas Khan in Islamabad
05:15 PM | 2 Nov, 2020
IN PICS: Turkish chef Burak Ozdemir visits Murree ...
04:29 PM | 2 Nov, 2020
Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik share first family ...
02:49 PM | 2 Nov, 2020
Spooky and Glam: Sharmila Farooqi slays a classic ...
02:16 PM | 2 Nov, 2020
Imran Abbas and Urwa Hocane all set to star in ...
01:45 PM | 2 Nov, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Ameer Gillani tests positive for COVID-19
10:07 AM | 3 Nov, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr