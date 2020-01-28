Coronavirus: Death toll crosses 100 in China
Share
BEIJING - The Chinese authorities have so far confirmed 4515 cases, with 60 cured and 106 dead since the outbreak of the new coronavirus epidemic in the country.
According to China National Health Commission website here on Tuesday, 30 provinces including autonomous regions and municipalities reported 1771 newly confirmed cases, 515 severe cases, and 26 new deaths including 24 in Hubei Province, 1 in Beijing, Hainan 1 case in the province, 9 new cases were cured and discharged, and 2077 new cases were suspected.
As of 24:00 on January 27, the National Health and Health Commission has received a total of 4,515 confirmed cases, 30 of which are 976 cases of severe cases, 106 cases of deaths, and 60 cases of discharged patients. There are 6973 suspected cases.
At present, 47,833 close contacts have been tracked. Of the 914 people who were released from medical observation on the same day, 44,132 people are currently receiving medical observation.
A total of 8 confirmed cases were reported from Hong Kong, Macao, and Taiwan: 8 cases from Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, 7 cases from Macao Special Administrative Region, and 5 cases from Taiwan.
The pneumonia outbreak was first reported in Wuhan City, central China’s Hubei Province, in December 2019. Experts have attributed the outbreak to a novel coronavirus that has since spread across China and abroad.
- Huawei allowed to play limited role in building UK's 5G network10:27 PM | 28 Jan, 2020
- Pakistan ex-skipper Sarfraz Ahmed blessed with baby girl09:04 PM | 28 Jan, 2020
- Pakistan set to launch first-ever national emigration policy08:24 PM | 28 Jan, 2020
- Federal cabinet rejects Mushtaq Mahar's name as Sindh IGP after ...08:06 PM | 28 Jan, 2020
- Drinking water case: SC dissolves Sindh Water Commission06:59 PM | 28 Jan, 2020
- Why Miley Cyrus missed the 2020 Grammy Awards?03:58 PM | 28 Jan, 2020
- Rabi Pirzada performs Umrah03:38 PM | 28 Jan, 2020
- Ayeza Khan says she wanted to redefine the role of a 'heroine' ...03:25 PM | 28 Jan, 2020
- OGRA recommends hike in petroleum prices for January 202006:54 PM | 30 Dec, 2019
- Pakistan asks UNMOGIP to brief UNSC on Kashmir situation07:21 PM | 29 Dec, 2019
- 2020 will be year of development, prosperity: Firdous04:01 PM | 28 Dec, 2019
- Zameen.com launches new Plot Finder tool to facilitate online plot ...07:25 PM | 22 Nov, 2019