Is a sequel in making for Khalil Ur Rehamn's Meray Paas Tum Ho?

MPTH starred Humayun Saeed, Ayeza Khan, Adnan Siddiqui, Hira Mani and Shees Sajjad Gul.
Web Desk
12:33 PM | 28 Jan, 2020
Is a sequel in making for Khalil Ur Rehamn's Meray Paas Tum Ho?
Share

KARACHI - Famed director Khalil Ur Rehman has recently hinted about blockbuster drama Meray Paas Tum Ho’s sequel. Speaking to the media officials, the writer said a sequel could come in the near future. “I normally do not write sequels for my dramas, but I may think of a sequel for this one,” stated Khalil.

He thanked fans for the tremendous response the drama has received following the airing of its last episode. He also shared his experience of working with a dynamic cast and director.

Advance booking for ‘Meray Paas Tum Ho’ ... 12:49 PM | 20 Jan, 2020

KARACHI - The advance bookings for the finale of Meray Paas Tum Ho have hit a record high. Tickets for the ...

The finale of Humayun Saeed starrer was on air on national TV channel, ARY digital and in cinemas across the country on January 25. 

Petition filed by woman to halt the finale of ... 11:46 AM | 23 Jan, 2020

A woman named Maham has filed a petitioning Lahore civil court to halt MPTH’s last episode as the drama depicts ...

Twitter is on a roll since the drama ended as Meray Paas Tum Ho trended on the microblogging site. Other social media platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, Whatsapp are also abuzz with fans discussing the ending and sharing memes.

Directed by Nadeem Baig, MPTH became extremely popular over time due to its storyline and dialogues. The drama has been etched on the hearts of fans forever after a five-month successful run. It has created history in terms of TRP’s and advances ticket bookings for cinema screening.

Pakistani human rights activist Tahira Abdullah ... 02:26 PM | 21 Jan, 2020

Pakistani human rights activist Tahira Abdullah just schooled writer Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar on what it means to be ...

Are you excited to watch MPTH's sequel? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

More From This Category
Stop following me if you hate me: Sarwat Gilani
04:25 PM | 28 Jan, 2020
Why Miley Cyrus missed the 2020 Grammy Awards?
03:58 PM | 28 Jan, 2020
Rabi Pirzada performs Umrah
03:38 PM | 28 Jan, 2020
Ayeza Khan says she wanted to redefine the role ...
03:25 PM | 28 Jan, 2020
Mufti Qavi prays for MPTH's Danish to get hoors ...
01:55 PM | 28 Jan, 2020
Is a sequel in making for Khalil Ur Rehamn's ...
12:33 PM | 28 Jan, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Stop following me if you hate me: Sarwat Gilani
04:25 PM | 28 Jan, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr