Advance booking for ‘Meray Paas Tum Ho’ finale sets new record at the box-office
Share
KARACHI - The advance bookings for the finale of Meray Paas Tum Ho have hit a record high. Tickets for the last mega episode of the drama which will be screened in cinemas across the country on January 25 are selling out fast as fans purchase them in large numbers.
According to reports, advance sales hit a phenomenal 3.6 million (36 lakh) rupees till the close of business on Saturday. Given the response to the drama, cinemas are hosting multiple shows of the finale to cash on the drama as much as possible.
It is also being reported that the episode will not be uploaded on YouTube as per the norm. This is likely to push the sales even more as people rush to book their tickets so that they do not miss out.
youtube.com/watch?v=ufNutlaSuj8
Starring Ayeza Khan, Humayun Saeed, Adnan Siddiqui and Hira Mani, Meray Paas Tum Ho has been directed by Nadeem Baig and written by the critically acclaimed Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar. It follows the story of a married couple whose life falls apart after the woman has an affair.
- Senators express concern over wheat shortage, price hike10:40 PM | 20 Jan, 2020
- Pakistan Army airlifts 22 LUMS students trapped in Gilgit snow08:02 PM | 20 Jan, 2020
- Govt allows duty-free import of wheat to tackle crisis07:35 PM | 20 Jan, 2020
- PSL 2020 tickets to go up for sale tonight07:08 PM | 20 Jan, 2020
- Tourism industry sets to take off after govt embraces digitization07:06 PM | 20 Jan, 2020
-
- Fahad Mustafa lauds Humayun Saeed for his acting in MPTH01:24 PM | 20 Jan, 2020
- Sarmad Khoosat considers withdrawing Zindagi Tamasha after hundreds ...01:01 PM | 20 Jan, 2020
- OGRA recommends hike in petroleum prices for January 202006:54 PM | 30 Dec, 2019
- Pakistan asks UNMOGIP to brief UNSC on Kashmir situation07:21 PM | 29 Dec, 2019
- 2020 will be year of development, prosperity: Firdous04:01 PM | 28 Dec, 2019
- Zameen.com launches new Plot Finder tool to facilitate online plot ...07:25 PM | 22 Nov, 2019