Fahad Mustafa lauds Humayun Saeed for his acting in MPTH

Asma Malik
01:24 PM | 20 Jan, 2020
KARACHI - Popular Pakistani TV star Fahad Mustafa has recently lauded fellow actor Humayun Saeed and his exemplary performance in popular drama Meray Paas Tum Ho.

Fahad took to Twitter to appreciate the veteran actor and said “Humayun Saeed, you are a true star as I always say Hum to bus aisay hi hain. May you rise more and more, #MerePaasTumHo What a success what a milestone.”

He also praised the hit drama’s director, Nadeem Baig and called him a “magician.”

Responding to the post, Humayun Saeed thanked him and wrote “Thank you my Star brother ….izzat shohrat sab allah ke hath main [respect and fame is in Allah’s hands] ….God bless you.”

Meray Paas Tum Ho, in which Humayun essays the role of Danish, has become the talk of the town as its gearing towards its end. The drama's last episode will be on air in cinemas on January 25.

