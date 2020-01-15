'Meray Paas Tum Ho' final episode to be screened in cinemas across Pakistan

02:22 PM | 15 Jan, 2020
'Meray Paas Tum Ho' final episode to be screened in cinemas across Pakistan
Mere Paas Tum Ho, the most-watched TV serial of 2019 is finally coming to an end but it's making sure to go out with a bang. 

The makers of the blockbuster drama have announced that series’ finale will be screened in cinemas. Not just that, but the finale will be a 2-hour-long double episode and will be aired on January 25.

The stellar cast of MPTH will also attend one of the screenings arranged by ARY.

Mere Paas Tum Ho is undoubtedly the biggest drama in the history of Pakistani television as it has smashed a number of records in its five-month run on local television. The latest episode broke the series’ own record by striking 26.2 TRP’s.

Written by Khalil-Ur-Rehman Qamar, MPTH houses a star-studded cast including Humayun Saeed, Ayeza Khan, Adnan Siddiqui and Hira Mani.

Seems like all the fans of MPTH will have to wait 2 weeks to see where Danish and Mehwish end up! Can't wait.

Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more!

