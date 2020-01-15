Exercise makes you happier than having money
Web Desk
02:22 PM | 15 Jan, 2020
Exercise makes you happier than having money
Share

LAHORE - The physical and mental benefits of exercise have been discussed plenty of times before but a new study carried out by researchers at Yale and Oxford has said that exercise is probably more important to your mental health than your economic status.

The study involved observing the physical behavior and mental mood of over 1.2 million Americans. Participants were asked to answer questions regarding their mental health, income, and physical activities. Physical activity was anything from lawn-mowing, childcare, and housework to weight lifting, cycling, and running.

The scientists found that those who exercised regularly tended to feel bad for around 35 days a year, while non-active participants felt bad for 18 days more on average.

Researchers also discovered that physically active people feel just as good as those who don’t do sports, but who earn around $25,000 more a year. This means that you’d have to earn quite a lot more for your earnings to give you the same happiness-boosting effect sport has.

That doesn’t mean, however, that the more sport you do, the happier you are. Too much physical activity can also have a detrimental effect on your body. The study found that physical activity only contributes to better mental well-being when it falls within a certain time frame. According to the study, three to five training sessions each lasting between 30 to 60 minutes per week is ideal.

More From This Category
Netflix just renewed 'You' for season 3 and we ...
03:16 PM | 15 Jan, 2020
Billie Eilish will record the title track to the ...
02:49 PM | 15 Jan, 2020
Bushra Ansari opens up about her divorce for the ...
02:37 PM | 15 Jan, 2020
Exercise makes you happier than having money
02:22 PM | 15 Jan, 2020
'Meray Paas Tum Ho' final episode to be screened ...
02:22 PM | 15 Jan, 2020
Ayeza Khan turns 29, Happy Birthday to the queen ...
02:06 PM | 15 Jan, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Netflix just renewed 'You' for season 3 and we can't keep calm
03:16 PM | 15 Jan, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr