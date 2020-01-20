Nanbais shut down Nan centers in KP for indefinite period
Share
PESHAWAR - Nanbais have gone on protest strike for indefinite period shutting down the Nan centers in different parts of the Kheber Pakhtunkhwa including Peshawar.
According to media reports, due to the strike citizens are facing huge difficulties. The Nanbais have demanded an increment in price of Nan from Rs. 10 to Rs. 15 due to increase in prices of flour whereas the provincial government is adamant on not increasing the prices.
Nanbais have gone on strike to press their demands for acceptance and have initially shut down Nan centers in Peshawar and Hazara Division.
On the other side, government has launched a stern crackdown against hoarders and profiteers.It should be clear that despite of being an agrarian country, Pakistan is facing with wheat shortage and flour is being sold at price of Rs.70 instead of Rs. 45 per kilogram.
- Senators express concern over wheat shortage, price hike10:40 PM | 20 Jan, 2020
- Pakistan Army airlifts 22 LUMS students trapped in Gilgit snow08:02 PM | 20 Jan, 2020
- Govt allows duty-free import of wheat to tackle crisis07:35 PM | 20 Jan, 2020
- PSL 2020 tickets to go up for sale tonight07:08 PM | 20 Jan, 2020
- Tourism industry sets to take off after govt embraces digitization07:06 PM | 20 Jan, 2020
- Hira Mani thanks fans for showering her with love01:38 PM | 20 Jan, 2020
- Fahad Mustafa lauds Humayun Saeed for his acting in MPTH01:24 PM | 20 Jan, 2020
- Sarmad Khoosat considers withdrawing Zindagi Tamasha after hundreds ...01:01 PM | 20 Jan, 2020
- OGRA recommends hike in petroleum prices for January 202006:54 PM | 30 Dec, 2019
- Pakistan asks UNMOGIP to brief UNSC on Kashmir situation07:21 PM | 29 Dec, 2019
- 2020 will be year of development, prosperity: Firdous04:01 PM | 28 Dec, 2019
- Zameen.com launches new Plot Finder tool to facilitate online plot ...07:25 PM | 22 Nov, 2019