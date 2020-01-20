Hira Mani thanks fans for showering her with love

KARACHI - Pakistani actress Hira Mani has thanked fans for showering her with love after she was nominated for ‘Best Actress’ for her outstanding performance in the drama serial ‘Do Bol’.

Hira took to Instagram sharing the big news with fans, saying “Bohat shukriya app sub kay Piyar ka award Millay na Millay Lekin mere liye ye nomination bhe bohat Bari baat hai main bhe app sub Se bohat piyar kerti Hun Dil Se eik dum Dil Se [Thanks a lot all of you for love, whether I bag an award or not, this nomination itself is a great achievement for me. I also love all my fans from the bottom of my heart]," she said.

She went on to say “Mere drama dekhne ka mujhay pasand kerne ka behud shukriya (ja tujhey maaf kiya ) do bol Bohat tahey Dil Se shuker guzar Hun @pisaawards [Thanks a lot for watching my drama Do Bol and liking me. Thank a lot @pisaawards]”.

Hira Mani has been nominated for ‘Best Actress’ for her outstanding performance in her drama serial Do Bol at the prestigious Pakistan International Screen Awards (PISA) 2020.