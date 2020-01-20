Sarmad Khoosat considers withdrawing Zindagi Tamasha after hundreds of threats

LAHORE - Prior to writing an open letter to the prime minister over hurdles being created in the release of his upcoming film “Zindagi Tamasha”, filmmaker Sardmad Khoosat has revealed that he is receiving threatening phone calls and messages.

The actor and director tweeted another open letter on Sunday addressing it this time to “Pakistan and Pakistanis”.

In a lengthy note posted on his Twitter, Khoosat has sought advice from people of the country whether he should “withdraw Zindagi Tamasha” or not.

Getting dozens of threatening phone calls and msgs. Should I withdraw Zindagi Tamasha? pic.twitter.com/OJB396B1xq — Sarmad Khoosat (@KhoosatSarmad) January 19, 2020

Khoosat once again clarified that the film doesn’t contain objectionable content as it has already been cleared by the censor authorities. The Manto actor, however, refrained from naming the people who are using coercion in order for him to stop the release of “Zindagi Tamasha”.

Directed and co-produced by Sarmad along with his sister Kanwal Khoosat, Zindagi Tamasha is a bilingual movie, which has been shot in Lahore.

Written by Nirmal Bano, a fresh graduate from NCA, it features model turned actress Eman Suleman, Samiya Mumtaz, Arif Hasan and Ali Qureshi in pivotal roles, while Sarmad will have a special appearance in the upcoming film.

