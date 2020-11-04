US Election Results 2020 Live: Biden vs Trump – No winner yet!

US ELECTIONS 2020

JOE BIDEN Electoral college votes: 238 69,110,972 votes DONALD TRUMP Electoral college votes: 213 66,840,108 votes

WASHINGTON – US presidential election race remains in the balance as counting continues.

JOE BIDEN DONALD TRUMP Minnesota 52.6% 1,681,794 45.4% 1,451,993 Texas 46.3% 5,156,246 52.2% 5,813,435 Kansas 41.1% 534,478 56.8% 738,858 Hawaii 65% 353,700 33.1% 180,008 Oregon 57.5% 1,239,744 40.1% 864,925 California 65.3% 7,708,162 32.9% 3,880,245 Washington 61% 2,023,498 36.8% 1,221,263 Utah 38.3% 401,589 58.2% 610,008 Idaho 33.1% 286,985 63.9% 554,017

Missouri 41.3% 1,242,851 56.9% 1,711,848 Colorado 55.8% 1,631,018 41.8% 1,220,661 New Mexico 53.9% 489,979 43.9% 398,442 Columbia 93% 212,542 5.6% 12,802 North Dakota 31.9% 114,480 65.5% 234,845 South Dakota 33.2% 126,662 64.1% 244,642 Wyoming 26.7% 73,445 70.4% 193,454 New York 55.5% 3,789,548 43.3% 2,956,641 Massachusetts 65.6% 2,041,423 32.6% 1,013,991 Connecticut 59% 583,015 39.4% 389,102

Rhode Island 59.2% 285,122 39.3% 189,521 Maryland 63.6% 1,340,522 34.7% 731,028 Arkansas 34.7% 413,616 62.5% 744,823 Maine 53.2% 385,625 43.9% 318,542 North Carolina 48.7% 2,655,392 50.1% 2,732,104 Tennessee 37.4% 1,139,666 60.7% 1,849,209 Illinois 55.1% 2,881,554 43% 2,246,472 Florida 47.8% 5,282,894 51.2% 5,657,933 New Jersey 61% 1,765,418 38% 1,098,094 Oklahoma 32.3% 503,289 65.4% 1,018,870

South Carolina. 42% 970,783 56.5% 1,303,915 West Virginia. 29.6% 232,532 68.7% 539,632 Kentucky . 35.7% 750,597 62.6% 1,315,457 Vermont 66.5% 242,359 30.8% 112,291 Indiana 39.2% 1,020,529 58.8% 1,533,452 Iowa 45% 755,428 53.2% 893,649 Montana 41.5% 228,958 56.1% 309,747

Maine 53.2% 385,625 43.9% 318,542

Ohio 45.2% 2,603,731 53.4% 3,074,418 Wisconsin 49.6% 1,630,334 48.9% 1,609,586 Michigan 49% 2,433,956 49.4% 2,453,015 Georgia 48.3% 2,278,123 50.5% 2,380,946 Pennsylvania 43.1% 2,290,624 55.7% 2,965,636 Arizona 51% 1,410,977 47.6% 1,317,468

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Trump declares a premature victory in the presidential election. However, a winner has still not been projected in several crucial states as the race to 270 goes on in America.

The 74-year-old said in remarks from the White House “This is a fraud on the American public. This is an embarrassment to this country. We were getting ready to win this election. Frankly we did win this election,”.

Democratic party leader Mr. Biden said he was "on track" to victory, while Mr. Trump, a Republican, claimed "a big win".

I will be making a statement tonight. A big WIN! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 4, 2020

Biden in a recent tweet said, Keep the faith. We're gonna win this.

Keep the faith, guys. We’re gonna win this. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) November 4, 2020

The US is heading for a historic election with the voter turnout indicating the largest participation in a century.

The latest tally of early voting in the US shows that almost 102 million Americans cast their votes before Election Day, meaning the 2020 presidential election will be the first in history in which more people vote in advance of election day than on it.

The winner of the election is determined through a system called the electoral college. Each of the 50 states, plus Washington DC, is given a number of electoral college votes, adding up to a total of 538 votes. More populous states get more electoral college votes than smaller ones.

A candidate needs to win 270 electoral college votes (50% plus one) to win the election.

In every state except two – Maine and Nebraska – the candidate that gets the most votes to win all of the state’s electoral college votes.

WE ARE LOOKING REALLY GOOD ALL OVER THE COUNTRY. THANK YOU! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 3, 2020

Earlier in the day, Americans were seen voting in large numbers in one of the most divisive bitter elections in decades in which incumbent Republican Donald Trump is challenged by Democrat Joe Biden.

Who we are. What we stand for. Who we are going to be.



It's all at stake — and you have the power to determine the outcome.



Vote before polls close: https://t.co/eoxT07d7QB pic.twitter.com/hmv0MGtr5P — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) November 3, 2020

Some 239 million people are eligible to vote this year. The mail-in ballots could take days or weeks to be counted in some states, meaning a winner might not be declared in the hours after polls close across the US at different times Tuesday, anywhere before 9 pm local time.

Democrats are favoured to emerge from 14 hotly contested U.S. Senate races with full control of Congress in Tuesday's election, but final results from at least five of those contests may not be available for days, and in some cases, months.

This story will be updated as results come in.