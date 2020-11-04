US Election Results 2020 Live: Biden vs Trump – No winner yet!

A winner has still not been projected in several crucial states as the race to 270 goes on in America.
Web Desk
11:38 PM | 4 Nov, 2020
US ELECTIONS 2020

JOE BIDEN

Electoral college votes: 238

69,110,972 votes

DONALD TRUMP

Electoral college votes: 213

66,840,108 votes

WASHINGTON –  US presidential election race remains in the balance as counting continues.

                          JOE BIDEN           DONALD TRUMP  
Minnesota 52.6%         1,681,794            45.4%                       1,451,993
Texas 46.3%          5,156,246            52.2%                       5,813,435
Kansas  41.1%              534,478 56.8%                     738,858
Hawaii 65%                353,700 33.1%                        180,008
Oregon  57.5%          1,239,744          40.1%                        864,925
California  65.3%          7,708,162          32.9%                        3,880,245
Washington 61%            2,023,498          36.8%                       1,221,263
Utah 38.3%            401,589           58.2%                        610,008
Idaho  33.1%            286,985           63.9%                         554,017
Missouri  41.3%           1,242,851           56.9%                       1,711,848
Colorado  55.8%             1,631,018           41.8%                       1,220,661
New Mexico 53.9%              489,979           43.9%                        398,442
Columbia 93%                   212,542            5.6%                          12,802
North Dakota 31.9%              114,480            65.5%                         234,845
South Dakota 33.2%             126,662            64.1%                         244,642
Wyoming 26.7%               73,445            70.4%                        193,454
New York 55.5%           3,789,548            43.3%                       2,956,641
Massachusetts 65.6%         2,041,423            32.6%                      1,013,991
Connecticut 59%                583,015             39.4%                      389,102
Rhode Island 59.2%           285,122            39.3%                        189,521
Maryland 63.6%          1,340,522            34.7%                       731,028
Arkansas 34.7%           413,616            62.5%                       744,823
Maine 53.2%            385,625            43.9%                        318,542
North Carolina 48.7%          2,655,392             50.1%                       2,732,104
Tennessee 37.4%           1,139,666             60.7%                       1,849,209
Illinois 55.1%           2,881,554             43%                          2,246,472
Florida  47.8%         5,282,894            51.2%                        5,657,933
New Jersey 61%              1,765,418             38%                          1,098,094
Oklahoma 32.3%              503,289             65.4%                      1,018,870
South Carolina. 42%                 970,783              56.5%                      1,303,915
West Virginia. 29.6%               232,532              68.7%                        539,632
Kentucky. 35.7%               750,597              62.6%                     1,315,457
Vermont 66.5%               242,359              30.8%                       112,291
Indiana 39.2%            1,020,529              58.8%                    1,533,452
Iowa 45%                  755,428              53.2%                        893,649
Montana 41.5%               228,958              56.1%                        309,747
Maine 53.2%               385,625              43.9%                       318,542
Ohio   45.2%              2,603,731              53.4%                     3,074,418
Wisconsin         49.6%           1,630,334              48.9%                     1,609,586
Michigan 49%              2,433,956              49.4%                     2,453,015
Georgia 48.3%            2,278,123              50.5%                     2,380,946
Pennsylvania 43.1%            2,290,624             55.7%                      2,965,636
Arizona 51%              1,410,977             47.6%                      1,317,468

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Trump declares a premature victory in the presidential election. However, a winner has still not been projected in several crucial states as the race to 270 goes on in America.

The 74-year-old said in remarks from the White House “This is a fraud on the American public. This is an embarrassment to this country. We were getting ready to win this election. Frankly we did win this election,”.

Democratic party leader Mr. Biden said he was "on track" to victory, while Mr. Trump, a Republican, claimed "a big win".

Biden in a recent tweet said, Keep the faith. We're gonna win this.

The US is heading for a historic election with the voter turnout indicating the largest participation in a century. 

The latest tally of early voting in the US shows that almost 102 million Americans cast their votes before Election Day, meaning the 2020 presidential election will be the first in history in which more people vote in advance of election day than on it.

The winner of the election is determined through a system called the electoral college. Each of the 50 states, plus Washington DC, is given a number of electoral college votes, adding up to a total of 538 votes. More populous states get more electoral college votes than smaller ones.

A candidate needs to win 270 electoral college votes (50% plus one) to win the election.

In every state except two – Maine and Nebraska – the candidate that gets the most votes to win all of the state’s electoral college votes.

Earlier in the day, Americans were seen voting in large numbers in one of the most divisive bitter elections in decades in which incumbent Republican Donald Trump is challenged by Democrat Joe Biden. 

Some 239 million people are eligible to vote this year. The mail-in ballots could take days or weeks to be counted in some states, meaning a winner might not be declared in the hours after polls close across the US at different times Tuesday, anywhere before 9 pm local time.

Democrats are favoured to emerge from 14 hotly contested U.S. Senate races with full control of Congress in Tuesday's election, but final results from at least five of those contests may not be available for days, and in some cases, months.

This story will be updated as results come in.

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

