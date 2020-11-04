US Election Results 2020 Live: Biden vs Trump – No winner yet!
A winner has still not been projected in several crucial states as the race to 270 goes on in America.
US ELECTIONS 2020
JOE BIDEN
Electoral college votes: 238
69,110,972 votes
DONALD TRUMP
Electoral college votes: 213
66,840,108 votes
WASHINGTON – US presidential election race remains in the balance as counting continues.
|JOE BIDEN
|DONALD TRUMP
|Minnesota
|52.6% 1,681,794
|45.4% 1,451,993
|Texas
|46.3% 5,156,246
|52.2% 5,813,435
|Kansas
|41.1% 534,478
|56.8% 738,858
|Hawaii
|65% 353,700
|33.1% 180,008
|Oregon
|57.5% 1,239,744
|40.1% 864,925
|California
|65.3% 7,708,162
|32.9% 3,880,245
|Washington
|61% 2,023,498
|36.8% 1,221,263
|Utah
|38.3% 401,589
|58.2% 610,008
|Idaho
|33.1% 286,985
|63.9% 554,017
|Missouri
|41.3% 1,242,851
|56.9% 1,711,848
|Colorado
|55.8% 1,631,018
|41.8% 1,220,661
|New Mexico
|53.9% 489,979
|43.9% 398,442
|Columbia
|93% 212,542
|5.6% 12,802
|North Dakota
|31.9% 114,480
|65.5% 234,845
|South Dakota
|33.2% 126,662
|64.1% 244,642
|Wyoming
|26.7% 73,445
|70.4% 193,454
|New York
|55.5% 3,789,548
|43.3% 2,956,641
|Massachusetts
|65.6% 2,041,423
|32.6% 1,013,991
|Connecticut
|59% 583,015
|39.4% 389,102
|Rhode Island
|59.2% 285,122
|39.3% 189,521
|Maryland
|63.6% 1,340,522
|34.7% 731,028
|Arkansas
|34.7% 413,616
|62.5% 744,823
|Maine
|53.2% 385,625
|43.9% 318,542
|North Carolina
|48.7% 2,655,392
|50.1% 2,732,104
|Tennessee
|37.4% 1,139,666
|60.7% 1,849,209
|Illinois
|55.1% 2,881,554
|43% 2,246,472
|Florida
|47.8% 5,282,894
|51.2% 5,657,933
|New Jersey
|61% 1,765,418
|38% 1,098,094
|Oklahoma
|32.3% 503,289
|65.4% 1,018,870
|South Carolina.
|42% 970,783
|56.5% 1,303,915
|West Virginia.
|29.6% 232,532
|68.7% 539,632
|Kentucky.
|35.7% 750,597
|62.6% 1,315,457
|Vermont
|66.5% 242,359
|30.8% 112,291
|Indiana
|39.2% 1,020,529
|58.8% 1,533,452
|Iowa
|45% 755,428
|53.2% 893,649
|Montana
|41.5% 228,958
|56.1% 309,747
|Maine
|53.2% 385,625
|43.9% 318,542
|Ohio
|45.2% 2,603,731
|53.4% 3,074,418
|Wisconsin
|49.6% 1,630,334
|48.9% 1,609,586
|Michigan
|49% 2,433,956
|49.4% 2,453,015
|Georgia
|48.3% 2,278,123
|50.5% 2,380,946
|Pennsylvania
|43.1% 2,290,624
|55.7% 2,965,636
|Arizona
|51% 1,410,977
|47.6% 1,317,468
Trump declares a premature victory in the presidential election. However, a winner has still not been projected in several crucial states as the race to 270 goes on in America.
The 74-year-old said in remarks from the White House “This is a fraud on the American public. This is an embarrassment to this country. We were getting ready to win this election. Frankly we did win this election,”.
Democratic party leader Mr. Biden said he was "on track" to victory, while Mr. Trump, a Republican, claimed "a big win".
I will be making a statement tonight. A big WIN!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 4, 2020
Biden in a recent tweet said, Keep the faith. We're gonna win this.
Keep the faith, guys. We’re gonna win this.— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) November 4, 2020
The US is heading for a historic election with the voter turnout indicating the largest participation in a century.
The latest tally of early voting in the US shows that almost 102 million Americans cast their votes before Election Day, meaning the 2020 presidential election will be the first in history in which more people vote in advance of election day than on it.
The winner of the election is determined through a system called the electoral college. Each of the 50 states, plus Washington DC, is given a number of electoral college votes, adding up to a total of 538 votes. More populous states get more electoral college votes than smaller ones.
A candidate needs to win 270 electoral college votes (50% plus one) to win the election.
In every state except two – Maine and Nebraska – the candidate that gets the most votes to win all of the state’s electoral college votes.
WE ARE LOOKING REALLY GOOD ALL OVER THE COUNTRY. THANK YOU!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 3, 2020
Earlier in the day, Americans were seen voting in large numbers in one of the most divisive bitter elections in decades in which incumbent Republican Donald Trump is challenged by Democrat Joe Biden.
Who we are. What we stand for. Who we are going to be.— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) November 3, 2020
It's all at stake — and you have the power to determine the outcome.
Vote before polls close: https://t.co/eoxT07d7QB pic.twitter.com/hmv0MGtr5P
Some 239 million people are eligible to vote this year. The mail-in ballots could take days or weeks to be counted in some states, meaning a winner might not be declared in the hours after polls close across the US at different times Tuesday, anywhere before 9 pm local time.
Democrats are favoured to emerge from 14 hotly contested U.S. Senate races with full control of Congress in Tuesday's election, but final results from at least five of those contests may not be available for days, and in some cases, months.
This story will be updated as results come in.
