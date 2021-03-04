Rakhi Sawant and brother Rakesh accused of fraud
Web Desk
02:22 PM | 4 Mar, 2021
Rakhi Sawant and brother Rakesh accused of fraud
Share

From rumours of secretly marrying to leaked video scandals, Indian actress Rakhi Sawant is always the centre of controversial headlines.

The quintessential entertainer has been in the news ever since she walked away from the popular show Bigg Boss 14 finale. From her financial problems to the issues in her marriage, Sawant was an open book on the show.

Recently, Sawant and her brother Rakesh have landed in legal trouble after an FIR has been lodged against them at Vikaspuri police station in Delhi.

Earlier in 2017, Shailesh Srivastava, a retired bank employee, met Rakhi's brother, Rakesh, through his friend Raj Khatri to start a business. 

They had an idea of co-producing a film based on Gurmeet Ram Rahim’s life and the two planned to open a dance institute as well.

In the pretext of Rakhi Sawant being a part of the institute, Rakesh and Raj had taken a sum of Rs. 6 lakhs from Shailesh and had given him a post-dated check of Rs. 7 lakhs.

According to Indian media, since the signatures in the agreement itself were wrong, it became invalid. Shailesh realized and despite calling the duo, neither of them received his call. Seeing no other option, Shailesh had to file an FIR against the trio for fraud.

Rakhi Sawant and her brother Rakesh Sawant are yet to comment on the matter. Moreover, Rakhi's mother is undergoing cancer treatment at a Mumbai hospital. 

Fans upset as Rakhi Sawant posts pictures holding ... 01:14 PM | 9 May, 2019

MUMBAI - Controversies queen Rakhi Sawant has stirred up a storm yet again. She took to her Instagram account to share ...

More From This Category
Mahira Khan faces backlash for supporting Mera ...
02:05 PM | 4 Mar, 2021
Deepika Padukone and Tiger Shroff accused of ...
07:21 PM | 3 Mar, 2021
Nauheed Cyrusi recreates Piya Basanti as the ...
07:00 PM | 3 Mar, 2021
Birthday girl Shraddha Kapoor shows her dance ...
06:13 PM | 3 Mar, 2021
Anurag Kashyap and Taapsee Pannu face raids over ...
05:14 PM | 3 Mar, 2021
Meera meets Bigg Boss 4 contestant Dolly Bandra ...
04:51 PM | 3 Mar, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Rakhi Sawant and brother Rakesh accused of fraud
02:22 PM | 4 Mar, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr